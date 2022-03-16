(WTNH) – As we continue to create awareness surrounding colon cancer during the month of March, it is important to discuss the higher risk and colorectal cancer rates in African Americans.

Dr. Chioma Anjou, a gastroenterologist at Connecticut GI and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, is discussing how we can help reduce the rates in the Black community.

There will be a free webinar on Monday, March 21 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. To register, head to hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/classes-events.

Watch the video above for the full interview.