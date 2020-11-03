Creator of Hartford Hospital’s ‘ECMO On the Go’ explains how the cardiac tool helps patients with COVID-19

Throughout the pandemic, hospitals have had to use different types of equipment on patients.

Dr. Jason Gluck, Director, Mechanical Circulatory Support Program and Director, Emergency Cardiac Care, Hartford Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute, joined News 8 to talk more about one tool doctors have been using.

That tool is the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which is used on very sick patients. ECMO On the Go helps patients with COVID by essentially adding an artificial lung to the patient, adding oxygen and removing carbon dioxide to give the body time to rest and recover.

For more information, click here.