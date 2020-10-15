Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation raising money with virtual walk, gala

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — More than three million people are affected by Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis — roughly 20,000 of those people are in Connecticut.

To raise money this year, Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is holding a Take Steps Virtual Walk and a virtual Bottoms Up gala.

Committed volunteer and Board Member of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of the Connecticut Chapter, Pamela Bergantino Mensch, explains how you can get involved in the video above.

The Virtual Walk is happening this Sunday, Oct. 18. The Bottoms Up Virtual Gala is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 7.

For more information can be found online