CSCU invests in a mental telehealth partner as fewer in-person health services will be available

(WTNH) – Community college students in Connecticut are returning to in-person classes, but fewer in-person mental health services will be available at their schools.

Not all colleges employ a full-time licensed counselor. The State College and University System recently invested in a mental telehealth partner, but some say it can’t be a replacement for mental health services on campus.

“The counseling and wellness center has always been my place to cry when I failed a test, has helped coach me through relationship issues. Without this core wraparound service, I wouldn’t be here today with an Associates’s Degree,” said Kayla Garner, graduate of Gateway Community College.

They say the mental telehealth partner can be a valuable complimentary service.