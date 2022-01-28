CT Department of Health supports FDA’s decision limiting use of specific monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 treatment

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Public Health supports the US Food and Drug Administration’s revision of the authorizations for two monoclonal antibody treatments on Thursday, according to the DPH Commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani. The antibody treatments supported are – Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab which are administered together and REGEN-COV (Casirivimab and Imdevimab).

The FDA revised the authorization for the use of these treatments for patients who have been exposed to a COVID-19 variant or are thought to have been exposed to the virus.

Data has shown these treatments are unlikely to be effective against the omicron variant. “These treatments are not authorized for use in the United States at this time,” said Manisha Juthani.

Commissioner Juthani added that monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in a laboratory that mimics the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as severe acute respiratory syndromes including SARS-CoV-2.

SARS-CoV-2 is the form of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 that can mutate over time, resulting in variants such as omicron.

“The omicron variant is estimated to account for more than 99 percent of the cases in the United States as of mid-January. There are several other therapies including Paxlovid, Sotrovimab, Remdesivir, and Molnupiravir that are expected to work against the Omicron variant. These are authorized or approved to treat patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for progression to severe disease, including hospitalization or death,” continued Commissioner Juthani.

The DPH works alongside health care partners to target medications to patients who are deemed most at risk, while allocations from the federal government are limited. Although, the therapies are not currently available at retail pharmacies, availability in distribution are supposed to increase in the coming months.

Monoclonal antibodies do not replace the COVID-19 vaccine. Commissioner Juthani shares the importance of wearing a masks and testing for COVID, as they are the best mitigation strategies against the virus.