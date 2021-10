HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A warning Sunday from the State Department of Public Health (DPH), Connecticut Children’s, and Yale New Haven Children’s.

They want to remind parents to take precautions against respiratory viruses this fall, not just COVID-19.

They’re also warning about the common flu and something called RSV.

DPH Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said, “RSV made an early impact over the summer in Connecticut, and that could be a sign of things to come this winter.”