CT Senator, Connecticut Biotech leaders make PPE delivery to town employees in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, State Senator Dr. Saud Anwar and Connecticut Biotech leaders made a special delivery to town employees in South Windsor.

In the packages were 1,000 personal protective equipment, specifically the coveted N95 masks. The police chief for South Windsor says since the beginning of the pandemic, his officers have had well over 100 known contacts with COVID-positive patients.

“You can imagine our staff go through PPE and, in particular N95 masks, rather quickly,” South Windsor Chief of Police Kristian Lindstrom says.

Connecticut Biotech plans to deliver more masks to town workers in Ellington and East Hartford next week.