NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday is World Sickle Cell Awareness Day.

In Connecticut, there are 2,000 people living with sickle cell disease which can be excruciatingly painful and lead to an early death. But some cutting-edge research being done at UConn Health aims to reverse that trend.

Patients like Brandon Parris of New Britain can’t recall a time in his life when they didn’t suffer from bouts of terrible pain episodes from sickle cell disease.

“For me unfortunately the pain would go from a zero to a ten very quickly so there wasn’t a lot of time for me to counteract the pain with my pain medication,” Parris said.

That would mean trips to the emergency room every few months in search of relief. In those with sickle cell abnormally shaped blood cells can’t easily pass through blood vessels creating dangerous blockages.

Next round of COVID-19 shots in fall will target latest omicron strain

Sickle cell disease can result in profound anemia with extreme fatigue and even deadly blood infections.

Dr. Biree Andemariam founded the New England Sickle Cell Institute at UConn Health in 2009 after seeing no adult treatment programs for the condition in the state.

She set out with the goal of preventing pain and preserving the organ damage that happens without symptoms.

“Some place to get care and some place also to participate if they want to in cutting-edge research that can help identify new treatments,” Dr. Andemariam said.

There are trials and research underway for sickle cell disease at Uconn Health.

“We are testing new drugs that may be able to reduce the pain that people with sickle cell disease experience,” Dr. Andemariam said.

That testing showing not just hope, but also reveals previously undiscovered side effects for those with sickle cell disease, and also people with sickle cell trait who are carriers.

Dr. Adamariam said carriers don’t have symptoms, but now research is revealing that carriers do appear to suffer bone loss.

She says one in 12 black women carry sickle cell trait without knowing it, and that population is not necessarily screened for osteoporosis, leaving them vulnerable to serious danger.

“The problem with that is that if you have osteoporosis you’re at increased risk for fracture and if you’re at increased risk for fracture and we know particularly for older individuals that increases your risk of death,” Dr. Andemariam said.

UConn Health physician and professor Marja Hurley is part of the sickle cell research team.

“We hope that we’ll be able to affect therapy and contribute perhaps to new drugs that could help to treat this osteoporosis and fracture incidents that can be quite devastating,” Dr. Hurley said.

Her research team has made some interesting discoveries. UConn School of Dental Medicine student Kolbe Laing says his family members with sickle cell trait have been told the condition is benign, but he has discovered in mice with the trait have less tooth enamel.

“If you don’t have so much enamel which is a primary protector of the teeth then your teeth are more likely to have decay and other types of conditions that would lead to possibly losing that tooth,” Laing said.

There are currently a few drugs on the market to treat sickle cell. The future could include gene therapy to actually remove the condition from a patient.

Right now the New England Sickle Cell Institute at UConn Health is looking for menopausal women of color for bone density studies and treatment. You can make an appointment by calling 1- (800)-579-7822.