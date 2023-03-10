NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Daylight saving time starts on Sunday, but that “spring forward” affects more than your clock.

The transition can be jarring for both your sleep cycle and your overall health. Sleep experts, doctors and AAA urge caution for those first few days, which Yale Winter Depression Clinic Director Paul Desan compares to jet lag.

“We know that early next week there’s going to be more auto accidents,” he said. “There are gonna be more accident on the job, because people have lost an hour of sleep. There will even be a slightly higher number of heart attacks and strokes.”

Desan said that multiple studies point to the human mood being less stable in the spring and fall — especially in April and October. Those happen to be the peak times for the onset of depression episodes.

Desan suggests preparing for the time change the same as you would for jet lag — by going to bed an hour earlier Friday and Saturday night to make the transition easier.