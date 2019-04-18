Health

DEA issues warning for powerful new drug carfentanil

(WTNH) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is issuing a warning over a new drug they say is ten thousand times stronger than morphine.

Officials say three people have died after overdosing on carfentanil.

The drug is normally used as a tranquilizer for very large zoo animals.

Experts say it is a hundred times more potent than fentanyl and is so dangerous that it even poses a risk to first responders who come into contact with it accidentally.

For more information on carfentanil, click here. 

