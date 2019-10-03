1  of  3
Death connected to vaping-related lung illness reported in Connecticut, DPH

Health

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Public Health reported the first death in the state associated with the national outbreak of lung injuries related to vaping Thursday.

DPH reports that the Connecticut patient was between 30-39 years old, and died last week while hospitalized for multiple conditions.

The DPH is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with health departments to find the cause of these injuries and to educate the public “by providing the information needed to mitigate the risk of illness and death.”

The DPH reports that, in addition to the patient who died Thursday, there are 6 more CT residents who are ill with lung injuries possibly related to using e-cigarettes or vaping.

