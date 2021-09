(WTNH)– We all have moments of memory loss. Living with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or a related memory disorder can be challenging for the individual. It can also be challenging for their families.

As September is World Alzheimer’s Month, it is important to talk about the conditions of memory disorder. Here to talk more about World Alzheimer’s Month is Patty O’Brian, a Dementia Specialist from Hartford HealthCare’ Center for Healthy Aging.

Watch the video above for the full interview.