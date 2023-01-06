In most cases, it’s best to wear a mask rather than a face shield, as masks offer the best all-round protection.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Friday they are encouraging all Connecticut residents to wear face masks in public indoor spaces, due to a surge in COVID cases across the state.

The recommendation is based on data collected by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), shared in the state’s weekly COVID-19 community levels report provided by Gov Ned Lamont.

The CDC has now listed six counties in Connecticut in the High/Orange risk category for the Coronavirus. The counties at the highest risk for COVID transmission are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham.

New London County and Fairfield County are listed in the Yellow/Medium risk category for COVID.