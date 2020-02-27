Department of Public Health: Nine flu-related deaths in CT in the past week

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health has reported the latest number of reported flu deaths in the state.

DPH says this past week, nine people in Connecticut have died from the flu, bringing the total of reported deaths in Connecticut this season to 58, which includes one child.

321 people were hospitalized this past week with flu-related symptoms, over 2,200 people have been hospitalized this season.

Earlier this month, DPH reported the state’s first pediatric flu death of the season.

The Type B strain has been detected in over half of the flu samples that nearby laboratories have tested.

For this week’s full report from the State Department of Public Health, click here.