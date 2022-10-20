NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Depression Awareness Month, and there’s new hope and healing for Connecticut residents with mental health disorders and substance use disorders, which often go hand in hand.

Specifically, two respected nonprofit behavioral health service organizations have merged to become the new McCall Center for Behavioral Health Network.

Maria Coutant Skinner, CEO of McCall Center Behavioral Health Network, shared information about their services and upcoming community events.