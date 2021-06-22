Dermatologist shares options to treat excessive sweating

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sweating is a bodily function that helps humans maintain a normal body temperature, but some people may have a condition called hyperhidrosis: they experience excessive sweating when others are not or too much sweating in cooler conditions.

Yale Medicine Dermatologist Sarah Perkins recommends starting with over-the-counter antiperspirants.

“The one that I tend to recommend first to patients is called Certain Dry and they have a roll on,” says Dr. Perkins.

Beyond that, she likes clinical-strength lotions and wipes for some areas. The next treatment option is in pill form.

“There are oral medications that can be considered depending on the cause of the excess sweating and how many areas of the body you’re experiencing it in.”

For those experiencing sweaty hands and feet, there is a method called iontophoresis. An at-home treatment supervised by a doctor.

“You put your hands or feet into a water bath and a current flows through which can actually plug up the sweat ducts,” says Dr. Perkins.

One of the newest treatment methods is Botox injections in the armpits, on palms, soles, and the back of the neck. Most recently, it is being used on people’s private parts.

“A few of those patients have been treated in our department and done quite well.”

The effects of the Botox last about six months. It has become an acceptable treatment method.

“More and more we’ve had success getting the Botox injections covered by insurance so that’s been a game-changer for a lot of patients who are struggling with this.”

Dr. Perkins says using Botox on patients’ hands has to be done carefully so that it does not weaken function, but she does have one that is a professional musician and is still able to perform.