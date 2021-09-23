Director of behavioral health sheds light on National Recovery Month

(WTNH)– The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people in many different ways. Some developed depression and anxiety over the past year. Others have turned to substance abuse.

But there are resources available to anyone who may need them, especially residents in New Britain.

The city of New Britain is offering a series of informational events throughout September to spread awareness for National Recovery Month. To talk more about this Jessica Collins, director of behavioral health at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain

