NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Too many women in the past year have put off their mammograms due to COVID-19. Now radiologists are seeing an uptick in breast cancer cases, likely in part due to delaying imaging.

Dr. Diana James, the director of breast imaging at Jefferson Radiology and Hartford Hospital, talked about the importance of screening and not delaying a mammogram due to the pandemic and the vaccine.

Watch the full interview in the video above.