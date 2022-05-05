(WTNH) – Next week is National Women’s Health Awareness Week.
Alison Karns, a women’s health coordinator for Hartford HealthCare’s East Region, is discussing the importance of getting mammograms.
Watch the video above for the full interview.
by: Lisa Carberg
Posted:
Updated:
by: Lisa Carberg
Posted:
Updated:
(WTNH) – Next week is National Women’s Health Awareness Week.
Alison Karns, a women’s health coordinator for Hartford HealthCare’s East Region, is discussing the importance of getting mammograms.
Watch the video above for the full interview.