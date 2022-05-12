(WTNH) – An estimated 40 to 60 percent of people with Parkinson’s Disease utilize alternative therapies such as supplements, acupuncture, or wellness exercises to control their symptoms.

Parkinson’s is a neurologic condition that causes slowness of movement, shaking, muscle stiffness, and balance problems.

Dr. Toni De Marcaida, medical director of Hartford HealthCare’s Chase Family Movement Disorders Center, is explaining more about the alternative care.

