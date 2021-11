(WTNH) – Recently, there have been many developments and innovations helping to improve the quality of orthopedic health care.

To talk about the new advancements in orthopedics is Dr. Jordan Gruskay, a specialist in sports medicine and joint preservation surgery with Connecticut Orthopedics.

For more information, call 1-855-HHC-HERE to sign up for Dr. Gruskay’s webinar on Tuesday at noon.

Watch the video above for the full segment.