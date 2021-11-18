Doctor discusses hospice and what it can offer families, loved ones with life-threatening illnesses

(WTNH) – November is National Hospice Month, a time when the home care and hospice community honors the millions of nurses, home care aides, therapists, and social workers who make a remarkable difference for the patients and families they serve.

It’s also an opportunity to learn more about the service and what it can offer.

Dr. Ross Albert, Hospice and Palliative Care Medical Director for Hartford HealthCare at Home is talking about what hospice can offer families and loved ones living with a life-threatening illness.

