Doctor discusses how to notice signs of children struggling with self-esteem and self-confidence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many children and young adults struggle with their self-esteem and self-confidence as they grow and develop throughout their school years.

As a parent, it is important to understand why their children may be struggling with self-esteem and self-confidence and how to notice the signs.

Dr. Laura Saunders, a psychologist at the Institute of Living, discusses self-confidence and how to promote self-confidence in your children.

Self-esteem is your overall opinion of yourself, how you feel about your abilities and limitations. For both adults and children, when you have healthy self-esteem, you generally feel good about yourself and see yourself as deserving of the respect of others.

When you have low self-esteem, you put little value on your opinions and ideas.

