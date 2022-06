HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Lyme disease is becoming more common each year with the warmer temperatures, longer summers, and humidity changes.

Because of this, it is important to know the warning signs and symptoms of Lyme disease and to stay protected while being outdoors.

Chief of Infectious Diseases at The Hospital of Central Connecticut and MidState Medical Center, Dr. Virginia Bieluch, joins News 8 to tell us more.

Watch the video above for the full interview.