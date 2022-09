(WTNH) – Physician suicide has been a mental health crisis long before the pandemic. Doctors have one of the highest suicide rates of any profession.

This Saturday, Sept. 17 is National Physician Suicide Awareness Day.

Dr. Jennifer Ferrand, director of Well-Being at Hartford HealthCare, is talking about the warning signs and the support for those in need.

For more information, visit HHCBehavioralHealth.org.

