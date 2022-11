NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Migraine headaches can be debilitating, impacting every aspect of life. Over the years, many types of treatments and medications have been developed.

A wearable device called Nerivio can provide as much, if not more, relief for migraines than prescription medication.

Dr. Brian Grosberg, the director of Hartford HealthCare’s Headache Center, explains how the device works.

