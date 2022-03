(WTNH) – Around 20 million people in the U.S. suffer from thyroid disease. Catching it early is crucial in preventing serious and long-term health effects. However, in some cases, surgery may be a necessary treatment option.

Dr. David Coletti, a general surgery specialist for Hartford HealthCare, discusses thyroid surgery and what to expect.

