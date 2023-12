NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For many Connecticut residents, a proper diagnosis of gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as GERD, is essential for a better quality of life.

Dr. Amir Masoud, medical co-director of the Hartford HealthCare Neurogastroenterology and Motility Center joined News 8 to discuss the details of this diagnosis and what patients can do.

To see the full interview with Masoud, watch the video above.