Doctor explains plastic and reconstructive surgery options available after breast cancer diagnosis

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For women diagnosed with breast cancer, surgery can greatly impact how they view themselves.

Today, there are many options when it comes to breast plastic and reconstructive surgery after undergoing a lumpectomy or mastectomy.

Dr. Elizabeth Stirling Craig, the director of microvascular breast reconstruction at Hartford HealthCare, discusses the plastic and reconstructive surgery options available to women.

