Doctor explains why winter increases the likelihood of heart attacks

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) – Something to think about now that we’re in the middle of winter is heart health, as doctors say the cold temperatures can increase the risk of heart attacks.

Hartford HealthCare’s Dr. Anja Wagner with the Heart and Vascular Institute at St. Vincent’s Medical Center explains who is most at risk and what are symptoms to keep in mind.

Dr. Wagner shares tips to keep in mind when shoveling snow, and how to reduce your risk of a heart attack.

For more information, go to hartfordhealthcare.org/heart.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss