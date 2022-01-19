Doctor shares why Hartford Hospital’s heart transplant program is so successful

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In 2021, Hartford Hospital had a one-year record for heart transplants with 40 transplants performed, the most in Connecticut and second-most in New England.

The program also marked its 500th heart transplant in its history and continues to be one of the top programs in the country.

Dr. Ayyaz Ali, surgical director of heart transplants at Hartford Hospital, discusses the heart transplant program.

Watch the video above for the full interview.