Doctors are seeing in increase in eating disorders among children

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors say one side effect of the pandemic is more children are suffering from eating disorders.

One in particular is impacting younger children in elementary and middle school. It’s called ARFID which stands for Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder.

Doctors say it has nothing to do with body image like anorexia or bulimia, but kids who are diagnosed with it will refuse to eat and even show a fear of food.

“Because maybe you’ve had a choking incident in the past or difficulties with textures of certain foods or other reasons why food is avoided that don’t have to do with your body image,” said Connecticut Children’s Division Chief of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

She says it’s more common with children who are on the spectrum, have ADHD, and or anxiety.