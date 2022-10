(WTNH) – A new study is showing an alarming trend when it comes to cancer. Since the 1990s, there’s been a significant increase in people under the age of 50 being diagnosed with the disease, specifically breast, colon, liver, and pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Niamey Wilson, associated director of the Breast Health Program for the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute, is giving some perspective into this.

Watch the video above for the full segment.