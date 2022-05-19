HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors and healthcare workers are now vigilant about symptoms in patients that could be a case of the rare disease monkeypox.

A man who had recently traveled to Canada was admitted to Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital last Thursday. Soon doctors started wondering about his symptoms, with the rare monkeypox surfacing in some parts of the world.

“The team thinking about the patient and hearing just over the weekend about some of the cases in the United Kingdom thought more broadly about the patient’s diagnosis,” said Dr. Erica Shenoy, assistant chief of infection control at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The man diagnosed with monkeypox was moved into the hospital’s special pathogens unit. Officals then began contact tracing for any other patients or Boston medical staff the patient with monkeypox came into contact with.

The man had traveled to Canada, but it is not known if that is where he contracted the disease. Health officials in Montreal announced Thursday they are tracking 17 possible cases of monkeypox there.

Monkeypox is extremely rare and not easily transmissible. It is spread through contact with bodily fluids and respiratory droplets. Recent cases have been traced to men having sex with other men.

More commonly it has been spread through infected rodents. A 2003 outbreak in the U.S. infected people in six states. It involved infected prairie dogs sold as pets.

Hartford HealthCare Infectious Diseases Physician Ulysses Wu said the public should not worry.



“They shouldn’t be concerned. It’s something that we are keeping a close eye on, just like a lot of other infectious diseases that are out there besides COVID, so we always have our eyes on this,” Wu said. “Most fevers, headaches, rashes, end up being something else, like chicken pox or other viral infections.”