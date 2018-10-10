Health

Does your nail polish contain a toxic ingredient?

(ABC News) - What makes a person feel better than a freshly polished nails? But what makes those colors pop?   

In the early 2000s, many nail polish products contained plasticizer, an ingredient that was toxic and could affect a women's reproductive health.  

Thankfully, there aren't the same plasticizers in polish now, but new research has found that there may be an equally toxic replacement.

There is very little regulation of ingredients in nail polish and no standardization of the labels. 

The new substance, triphenyl phosphate, is sometimes listed as part of ingredients. If so, it will be found in a much higher amount than when not listed.

While newer nail polishes may not have as high of an amount of this substance, it is still one of the ingredients.

Therefore, make sure to take a closer look the next time you are at the nail shop.

