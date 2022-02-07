Donors Wanted: Living liver donor saves Connecticut woman after long wait

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Fairfield resident Caitlin Balint was 17 when she was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis, a rare disease where her own body was rejecting her liver.

As an adult, Balint, a vibrant mother and wife who loved to run was then diagnosed with rare primary sclerosing cholangitis, which impacted her bile ducts. That diagnosis would lead to her spending four years on the waiting list for a donor’s liver.

Her “Cait Needs A Liver” Facebook page was getting shared a lot as she kept hoping and wondering if a match would ever be found. Then, the Yale New Haven Organ Transplant Center broke the good news in late 2020.

“They called me and said, it was kind of weird, they were like, ‘how is Jan. 26 for surgery?’ and I was like, ‘what?'” Balint said.

Little did she know that a 25-year-old woman named Sophie, who worked in a running store they both frequented, saw it and got tested to see if she was a match.

It turns out that she was, and she was willing to go through the surgery of donating half of her own liver to save Balint.

“It was so weird not knowing who it was, but then when I found out it was like, I can’t believe she’s only 25 and, she’s doing this for me like it’s just truly amazing. Truly amazing,” Caitlin said.

Sophie would give Balint 60% of her liver, which would regenerate to its original size over time.

The two are now lifelong friends.

“She came to our Thanksgiving. She’s just like part of the family. My daughter loves Sophie.”

Every day in the United States, 21 people die waiting for an organ, and more than 107,380 men, women, and children await life-saving organ transplants.

Yale transplant surgeon Dr. David Mulligan performed Balint’s liver transplant. He said living organ donors as opposed to deceased, are steadily growing with patients getting the word out themselves.

“The recipient needs to know that finding a living donor can immediately allow them to get this transplant much sooner and on an elective basis with the highest quality organ they can have,” Mulligan said.

The living donor surgery for livers is more extensive than kidneys. Both are in demand for a reason.

“It’s amazing what we see,” Mulligan said. “Living donor organs work even better and are the best of the best than the deceased organ donors.”

Typically the medical expenses are all covered for a living donor. Kidney donors usually stay in the hospital for two nights. The stay is longer for liver donors, with a few weeks of recovery.

