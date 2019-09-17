Do’s and don’ts of bug spray

(WTNH) — After the first reported human case of EEE in Connecticut, local officials warned residents about heading outside after dusk.

If you choose to neglect the warning, here’s what you need to know about applying bug spray, according to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Do apply to any exposed skin and your clothing. Mosquitoes can bite through materials that are not tightly woven.

Do spray into your hands first. Experts recommend, similarly to sunscreen, to spray repellent into your hands and rub it on your skin for better coverage. However, these aerosols are still the best form of repellent.

Do try to use more concentrated repellents. If you’re going extended periods of time without reapplication, find a spray that will last the wait.

Do wash off repellent once returning indoors. Plain soap and water will rid you of the chemicals that fight off bugs.

Don’t apply repellent to skin covered by clothing. According to the National Pesticide Information Center, this will make someone more susceptible to the chemicals in bug sprays. This will cause skin irritation, rash and redness, as well as, vomiting and nausea.

Don’t apply bug spray directly to a child’s face or in their hands. This prevents any chemicals from getting in their eyes or mouth.

Don’t keep using the same bug spray if it irritates your skin.