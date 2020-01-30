DPH: 3 more reported flu deaths brings season total to 23

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health says that three more people have died from flu-related illnesses this past week, bringing the state’s total of deaths this season to 23.

Over 1,000 people have been admitted into the hospital with symptoms of the flu this season.

Officials say they have noticed an increase of the Type B strain circulating in Connecticut over the past few weeks.

The patients who have succumbed to the flu virus this season were over the age of 24.

Click here to see this week’s report the the Connecticut Department of Public Health.