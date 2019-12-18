DPH: 46 CT residents hospitalized from vape-related injuries since August 2019

In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 photo, Marshfield High School Principal Robert Keuther displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students in such places as restrooms or hallways at the school in Marshfield, Mass. Officials on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 said the Food and Drug Administration has joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a number of states in the investigation. of breathing illnesses among people who vape. Health officials are now looking into more than 150 possible cases in 16 states. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health now says 46 Connecticut residents have been hospitalized with lung injuries associated with using vape and e-cigarette products since August 2019.

DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell said, “Over 150 products containing THC have been reported by the patients who have been treated for these lung injuries.”

THC is the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

“I am recommending that Connecticut residents consider refraining their use of e-cigarette or vaping products with THC until a definitive source for these serious injuries are identified,” Coleman-Mitchell added.

DPH says they are working with the Center for Disease Control, FDA and other states to determine the causes of the lung injuries.

Earlier this fall, the CDC identified vitamin E acetate as a key-culprit of e-cigarette and vaping lung injuries. Many other substances are currently under investigation, according to DPH.

As of December 10, 2019, there have been 2,049 people hospitalized for lung-injuries connected to vape use in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

52 deaths have been confirmed in 26 states, including one in Connecticut.

More on DPH’s report on vape-related lung injuries in Connecticut here.