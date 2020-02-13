DPH: 8 people in CT have died from the flu this past week

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health has reported the latest number of flu deaths in the state.

DPH says this past week, eight people in Connecticut have died from the flu, bringing the total of reported deaths in Connecticut this season to 40, which includes one child.

339 people were hospitalized this past week with flu-related symptoms, and over 1,700 people have been hospitalized this season.

Last week, DPH reported the state’s first pediatric flu death of the season.

The Type B strain has been detected in over half of the flu samples that nearby laboratories have tested.

So far, this season’s number of reported flu deaths have surpassed the 35 flu deaths recorded during the 2015-2016 season.

For this week’s full report from the State Department of Public Health, click here.