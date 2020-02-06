DPH: 9 adults and 1 child die from flu in Connecticut this past week

(WTNH) — The state Department of Public Health has released this week’s reported flu deaths in Connecticut.

DPH says one child has passed away from the flu this past week. The child was between the age of 1 and 4. Nine other state residents succumbed to flu-related illnesses this past week.

A total of 32 adults in Connecticut have died from the flu this season.

330 state residents were hospitalized with flu-related illnesses this past week, with over 1,300 hospitalizations this season.

The Type B strain of the flu appeared in 53 percent of the positive influenza tests conducted in laboratories.

Read this week’s full report from the state Department of Public Health here.