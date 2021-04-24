DPH: Connecticut will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTNH) — Acting Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford has advised that administration of the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will resume in Connecticut.

This comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that administration of the J&J COVID vaccine may resume.

DPH Commissioner Gifford released the following statement in regards to the use of the vaccine, read below:

“With the announcement from the CDC and the FDA, we have advised our vaccine providers to start offering the J&J vaccine again. As the CDC and FDA noted, their enhanced review of this very rare blood-clotting event found a total of 15 cases, all in women under the age of 60, out of more than 6.8 million doses of J&J administered. This pause and review will hopefully give people confidence that we take the safety of these vaccines very seriously and are committed to ensuring that that they meet the highest safety and effectiveness standards. Revised fact sheets for providers and patients have been issued by the FDA and give additional information about the benefits and risks of receiving the J and J vaccine. These will be made available prior to resuming vaccine administration.”

Commissioner Gifford said the potential benefits of the single-dose vaccine outweigh the risks. With lowering positivity rates and hospitalizations, Dr. Gifford said, “these vaccines are an effective tool against Covid-19, and we continue to urge all Connecticut residents over the age of 16 to get vaccinated when they can.”