DPH: Flu no longer widespread or regional this season

(WTNH) - Flu season is finally winding down in Connecticut.

The latest report from the state Department of Public Health found that flu activity is no longer widespread or regional - it's just down to local cases.

Deaths from the flu have also leveled off at 78 for the season.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.