DPH: Flu no longer widespread or regional this season
(WTNH) - Flu season is finally winding down in Connecticut.
The latest report from the state Department of Public Health found that flu activity is no longer widespread or regional - it's just down to local cases.
Deaths from the flu have also leveled off at 78 for the season.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- Lack of lifeguards limiting hours at some state parks
- Gov. to sign minimum wage bill Tuesday, other items remain as legislative session nears end
- Edmund Morris, known for his biography of Reagan, dies at 78
- Bill would require black and Latino studies in high school
- Connecticut residents remember fallen heroes at State Veterans Cemetery
- New loan program could help homeowners with foundation woes
- Route 1 bridge replacement project over I-95 in Stamford will take place first two weeks of June
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
A tornado leveled a motel and tore through a mobile home park near Oklahoma City overnight, killing two people and injuring at least 29 others before a second twister raked a suburb of Tulsa more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away, authorities said Sunday.Read More »
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
- At least 7 dead as severe weather hits the Plains; storms next headed to East Coast
- Another day of tornadoes in Midwest, but St. Louis spared
- Tornadoes on the Plains not as bad as feared; threat remains
- Tornado damage in New Haven County still being repaired one year later
- Reflecting on Connecticut tornadoes 1 year later
- Clouds increasing overnight, showers for Tuesday afternoon
Don't Miss
Memorial Day 2019 events across…
Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…
The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Lack of lifeguards limiting hours at some state parks
Noah and his family were swimming at Lake McDonaugh in Barkhamsted with...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Edmund Morris, known for his biography of Reagan, dies at 78
Presidential biographer Edmund Morris, best known for writing a book about...Read More »
-
Bill would require black and Latino studies in high school
There's an effort under way in Connecticut to include African-American,...Read More »
-
Connecticut residents remember fallen heroes at State Veterans Cemetery
Memorial Day was observed across the nation on Monday.Read More »
-
New loan program could help homeowners with foundation woes
Connecticut lawmakers are working to provide additional assistance to...Read More »
Video Center
-
State Police release latest Memorial Day weekend traffic enforcement stats
Connecticut State Troopers have stepped up patrols amid the 2019 Memorial Day weekend.Read More »
-
Officials identify victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Marlborough
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle had shut down part of a route in Marlborough for several hours on Monday.Read More »
-
DPH: Flu no longer widespread or regional this season
Flu season is finally winding down in Connecticut.Read More »