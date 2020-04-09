DPH: One person has died from the flu this past week

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health has reported the latest number of flu-related deaths in the state.

The DPH says this past week, one person in Connecticut has died from the flu, bringing the total of reported deaths in Connecticut this season to 78, which includes one child.

Twenty-two people were hospitalized this past week with flu-related symptoms and around 2,993 people have been hospitalized this season.

The influenza is still considered widespread.

The Type B strain has been detected in around 47 percent of the flu samples that nearby laboratories have tested. Four percent of the samples tested this season detected the H1N1 strain.

During the 2018-2019 season, 87 people in Connecticut have died from flu-related illnesses.

