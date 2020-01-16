DPH: Six Connecticut residents have died from the flu this past week

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WTNH) — The State Department of Public Health reports this week that six people in Connecticut have suffered flu-related deaths.

So far this flu season, 13 people in Connecticut have died from the flu.

DPH says 171 people were hospitalized with flu-related illnesses were reported January 5 through 11.

All of the patients who died of flu-related illness in Connecticut this season were over the age of 25.

Two people in Connecticut between the ages of 25 and 49 died from the flu one week prior.

You can view this week’s entire report from the DPH here.