DPH: State flu deaths rise to 70 this season

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health has reported the latest number of flu-related deaths in the state.

DPH says this past week, two people in Connecticut have died from the flu, bringing the total of reported deaths in Connecticut this season to 70, which includes one child.

184 people were hospitalized this past week with flu-related symptoms – over 2,800 people have been hospitalized this season.

The Type B strain has been detected in nearly half of the flu samples that nearby laboratories have tested. Four percent of the samples tested this season detected the H1N1 strain.

During the 2018-2019 season, 87 people in Connecticut have died from flu-related illnesses.

For this week’s full report from the State Department of Public Health, click here.