DPH: Three people have died from the flu this past week

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health has reported the latest number of flu-related deaths in the state.

DPH says this past week, three people in Connecticut have died from the flu, bringing the total of reported deaths in Connecticut this season to 68, which includes one child.

178 people were hospitalized this past week with flu-related symptoms – over 2,600 people have been hospitalized this season.

The Type B strain has been detected in half of the flu samples that nearby laboratories have tested.

For this week’s full report from the State Department of Public Health, click here.