NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dystonia is the third most common neurological illness impacting about a quarter of a million Americans. Yet, it is oftentimes underdiagnosed.

To increase recognition of and advocate for more research on this condition, September has been declared Dystonia Awareness Month.

Dr. Jeffrey Lahrmann, a movement disorders neurologist at Hartford HealthCare’s Chase Family Movement Disorders Center, joined Kathryn Hauser on News 8 at Noon to talk about the condition and why it’s important to properly diagnose dystonia.

The Chase Family Movement Disorders Center is hosting an event on Sept. 15 to address the importance of emotional wellness with movement disorders.

Watch the video above and click here to learn more.