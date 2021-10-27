East Hartford Health Department encourage residents to get COVID-19 booster shot

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– East Hartford Health Department is encouraging residents who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster, to start making a plan to get one.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recently expanded its recommendations for booster doses after studies show protection against the virus may decrease over time and be less able to protect against the Delta variant.

“Achieving a high level of COVID-19 vaccine coverage throughout East Hartford remains our best shot at controlling the pandemic,” said Mayor Marcia Leclerc. “Approximately 80% of residents 12 and older have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and 64% of persons 18 to 24 are vaccinated.

CDC’s recommendations now allow mix and match dosing for booster shots. Residents should talk to their primary care physicians if they have any questions about which vaccine to get.

If you received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the following individuals are eligible six months after dose 2:

Anyone age 65

Ayone age 18 who Lives in a long-term care settings Have underlying medical conditions Work or live in high risk settings



“Covid-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from COVID-19, especially severe illness and death. Getting vaccinated also reduces your risk of spreading the virus to vulnerable family members,” said Mayor Leclerc.

To find clinic locations near you, view upcoming dates, and schedule an appointment with the East Hartford Health Department, head to easthartfordct.gov or call 860-291-7324.