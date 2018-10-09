Health

East Hartford offers flu shot clinics

Posted: Oct 09, 2018

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - If you haven't gone to get your flu shot yet, the town of East Hartford is offering them at four flu clinics around the town.

The flu vaccine is available for children and adults. The cost of the flu shots will be covered by insurance.

Officials say October is the best time to get a shot because the flu season peaks in the winter and can last through the month of May.
    
 

